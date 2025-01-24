It was nostalgic when the makers of CID teased the team’s return in season 2. There was huge excitement among the audience, and loyal fans were eagerly waiting to watch their favorite trio of Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastava. Before the show aired, it was expected to record massive television ratings, but in reality, it posted shocking numbers. Keep reading for a detailed report!

CID isn’t just a television show; it’s an emotion, especially for the 90s kids. Started in 1998, the show built its legacy and loyal fan base over the years. During the original, which lasted until 2018, the cult Indian television show completed over 1,500 episodes, giving us countless memories. Each character created a special place in the audience’s hearts during this long journey.

When the makers dropped the teaser and officially announced CID season 2, fans were excited to witness the fun with ACP Pradyuman and his team. But the enthusiasm hasn’t been translated to TV ratings, as the numbers for week 2 of 2025 are out now. Season 2 debuted on December 21, 2024, and reportedly, it opened to low numbers.

After a low start, there hasn’t been any improvement, and CID season 2 continues to fare with low numbers. As per BARC’s TRP report for 2025’s week 2, the second season of CID has grabbed the 28th spot among top Indian shows, with a TVR (Television Viewer Ratings) of just 0.8. It clearly shows that the audience is least interested.

On the other hand, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which is facing wrath due to poor content, has grabbed the third spot on the list with a TVR of 2.3. If compared, CID season 2 has attained 65.21% less TVR than TMKOC. The first spot has been grabbed by Udne Ki Aasha (2.5 TVR), followed by Anupamaa (2.4 TVR) in the second spot.

It’s clear that CID season 2 has failed to create any impact. Let’s see if it witnesses any major turnaround in the coming weeks.

