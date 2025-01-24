Hina Khan is one of the most celebrated names in the TV industry. From TV to foraying into the film industry and the OTT space, she has come a long way. She had made her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 to represent her short film. However, a renowned editor of a popular film magazine had taken a dig at her appearance, calling it, “from Chandivali to Cannes.”

In a throwback interview, Hina Khan was quick to break her silence on the same and hinted that this dig was presumably taken at her because of her beginning her career in the TV industry. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain actress revealed that she was proud of where she has come from and that she worked hard to reach where she is today. Hina furthermore stressed that this jibe was completely unnecessary.

According to India.com, Hina Khan revealed to a publication, “Coming from somebody sitting at such a huge position, it was disheartening. I did feel bad, I won’t deny. I did feel that it was not necessary. You really work hard to reach where you want to reach. You got to do something in life to be here.”

Many other celebs like Ekta Kapoor, Farah Khan, and some members of the TV fraternity supported Hina Khan on the fiasco and called out the editor for his statement. Some TV fraternity members also highlighted how often TV actors are considered inferior as compared to Bollywood stars by such digs. Later, the editor released a statement wherein he stated that he meant to highlight the representation of Bollywood at the Cannes Film Festival and did not mean to belittle Hina’s achievements. Meanwhile, Hina is currently facing a tough battle against breast cancer but is putting on a brave front, which is inspiring her fans.

