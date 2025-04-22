Kanye West recently revealed a deeply personal and controversial chapter from his past, admitting to an incestuous relationship with his male cousin during their childhood.

The 47-year-old rapper shared this on X, alongside a snippet of his new song, “Cousins,” offering insight into the dark and unsettling memories tied to the track.

A Troubling Introduction to Adult Content

In a candid post, West described how his cousin, who is serving a life sentence for murder, was once a close companion with whom he shared inappropriate experiences.

“This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore,” he told his followers. “Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.”

The rapper also recounted how, at a young age, he had introduced his cousin to adult magazines he found in his late mother, Donda West’s closet. “My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d–k till I was 14,” he concluded his message, adding, “Tweet sent.” Read here.

West sings on the track, “Hanging with my cousin reading dirty magazines / We seen some n—as kiss, and we ain’t know what that s–t mean / Then we start reenacting everything that we had seen / That’s when I gave my cousin head.”

The Yeezy founder reiterates that line several times before confessing that he “told [his] cousin not to tell nobody.” He continues, “People tell me take it to my grave: ‘Truth will set you free someday.’ I don’t think they understand that I’m not attracted to a man.”

The song’s visual included home videos, scenes of gun violence, explicit images, a sign reading “4 f—-ts,” and a burning cross.

Past Public References to Kanye West’s Cousin’s Incarceration

The song’s disturbing revelations about his past are framed within a broader narrative West has previously shared about his cousin’s incarceration. In 2018, while supporting Trump, he spoke of his cousin’s life sentence, revealing how he still felt love for him despite the crimes committed.

His ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has also mentioned the cousin while meeting with Marc M. Howard, president of the Frederick Douglass Project for Justice organization, in April 2020. She said at that time, “Kanye’s aunt, my husband’s aunt, his cousin has a double life sentence for a murder that he committed when he was 17.”

