Kanye West, the world’s most famous or rather infamous magnet for controversy, has reportedly cooked up yet another bizarre business idea, this time merging some more X-rated scandal and silicone. According to Radar Online, the rapper, with his finances already in freefall and his public image more radioactive than ever, has set his sights on launching a life-sized s*x doll modeled after his wife, Bianca Censori.

Kanye West’s Morality Goes Down The Drain

The Yeezy founder’s strange pivot is said to be part of a broader plan to corner the adult toy market. An insider told RadarOnline, “He thinks using his wife to create a doll for perverts will be a massive seller. He knows she has a very eye-catching figure and believes the item will sell well across the world. But the reality is that, like much of what comes out of Kanye’s brain these days, it is a pretty sick idea.”

Villadroam: Kanye West’s XXX Empire In The Making

The latex creation isn’t a one-off, either. It’s part of an entire catalog of adult products Kanye West is reportedly preparing under a new trademarked brand, ‘Villadroam.’ The name has already been submitted to US trademark authorities, and the application outlines a range of explicit gadgets and gear. Whether the government greenlights the idea is still up in the air, but Kanye’s ambition is clear to transform himself from a fashion mogul to an X-rated kingpin.

The insider added, “It is going to be a pretty extreme range of toys and gadgets. He is desperate to get his finances back on track and is trying ever more desperate measures to try and boost his cash pile.”

This X-rated business push comes after Kanye West‘s public meltdowns, offensive rants, and the catastrophic fallout with Adidas that slashed roughly a billion dollars off his net worth. Now operating from a quiet hideout in Tokyo, the rapper is desperately trying to patch up his finances, even if it means diving into the adult entertainment industry’s $97 billion pool.

Kanye West Pushing Into The Alcohol Market

Alongside the toys, West is eyeing liquor sales, too. His company, Ox Paha Inc., has filed separate trademark requests to bottle everything from whiskey and cognac to vodka and champagne, all under the same provocative brand. It’s a bold, if not reckless, attempt to rebuild his empire brick by controversial brick.

Behind the headlines, though, the cracks are deepening. His marriage to Bianca Censori is rumored to be crumbling, and insiders claim he’s spiraling further as his schemes grow more erratic. From red carpet stunts in Grammys to disturbing comments about control, it’s an alarming watch as Kanye West trades musical genius for shock-value theatrics and adult toy startups.

