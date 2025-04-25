One of the most anticipated K-dramas of 2025 has to be Weak Hero Class 2, featuring Park Ji-Hoon, Ryeo-Un, Choi Min-Young, Lee Min-Jae, Lee Jun-Jung, and others. As per reports, it will premiere on Netflix on April 25, 2025. So, before you start binge-watching the new season, let’s take a walk down memory lane and get a quick recap of the first season that made us fall in love with the world of Yeun Si-Eun (Ji-Hoon).

Weak Hero Class 1 is probably one of the best-made K-dramas that shows bullying, friendship, and how insecurity can be so dangerous that it can risk one’s life. Season 1 welcomed us to the world of three friends – Yeun Si-Eun (played by Park Ji-Hoon), Ahn Su-Ho (Choi Hyun-Wook), and Oh Beom-Seok (Hong Kyung). The series, based on a popular webtoon, initially began premiering on Wavve, but after gaining immense popularity, it was shifted to Netflix. Now, season 2 will air on Netflix.

Season 1 begins by showing Yeun Si-Eun entering his class 1 of his high school class while only focusing on studies. He is the topper of the class and stays with his dad. However, things don’t end up well for him as a gang of bullies plots a plan against him using a new transfer student, Oh Beom-Seok. Oh, Beom-Seok is the son of a politician; despite being influential, he was once bullied in his previous school. As soon as he entered Si-Eun’s school, he fell into the trap of the gang of bullies, which made him do things that he immediately regretted.

After Si-Eun got entangled in the trap of the bullies, he used his brain to fight them instead of using physical strength. In the process, he became friends with Oh Beom-Seok and another student, Ahn Su-Ho, a former MMA fighter. The three of them became quite tight over the days. However, what started as street fights with some school bullies soon things began to turn out to be serious when local thugs and gangsters got involved. While planning how to win against the thugs, Su-Ho put himself in danger to save Beom-Seok and Si-Eun. Yeun Si-Eun brought the police to the ground and got the thugs arrested in it.

But the trio’s friendship fell into a tragic scrutiny when one of the members from thugs’ group joined them after their disbandment. Oh, Beom-Seok feels threatened by her entry, and his insecurity rises with each passing day, sparking his own inferiority complex. So much so that he started to act out. From not talking to Ahn Su-Ho and Si-Eun to changing his circle with the bullies, going out for drinks, smoking in school toilets, and so on and so forth. This raging fear of getting replaced in the group made Beom-Seok take the help of the former convicted bully of their school and his MMA fighter-turned-influencer friend.

It starts with a kidnapping of the girl who joined Su-Ho and Si-Eun and betting on to lose Su-Ho in a fight with the MMA fighter. However, after Si-Eun finds out about the fight, he goes instead of Su-Ho and takes on a group of bullies along with the fighter alone. He loses the fight and even injures his hand. In the meantime, Su-Ho had no idea what was happening but once he figured out, he goes on lengths to fight against all of them but that left him in a coma.

After Ahn Su-Ho’s incident, something switches off in Yeun Si-Eun brain. He takes one-by-one out and shows his most violent side. Meanwhile Ob Beom-Seok’s abusive father banishes him overseas to Phillipines and makes him stay there. But amid all these, the blame fell upon Si-Eun which led him to transfer school.

Season 1, episode 8 ended with Si-Eun entering his new school where he faces a new set of bullies. Season 2 will probably pick it up from where it was left before. The new season and school will feature new horrors in the form of bullies for Si-Eun. As per the teaser trailer, under the tag of ‘Union’, a pyramid of power-hungry school bullies’ story will unfold. We might not be able to see Ahn Su-Ho and Oh Beom-Seok, but a new set of characters is waiting for us. Si-Eun will make friends with Ryeoun’s Park Hu-Min, Choi Min-Young’s Seo Jun-Tae, and Lee Min-Jae’s Go Hyun-Tak.

This was a quick recap for all of you as Weak Hero Class 2 premieres on Netflix on April 25, 2025, at 12:30 pm IST. So, are you ready to take new punches?

