K-dramas have been a part of our lives since we got too attached to the OTT platforms. We always enjoy a good, thrilling K-drama, rom-com, or horror series, as Korean series hit the perfect notes with each genre every time. So, as we enter the month of April, a new batch of dramas has already made their way into our lives, and some are waiting for their premiere dates to release on Netflix and other platforms. Are you ready?

Whichever genre you are a fan of, we have got you covered. From Shin Min-Ah’s Karma to Park Ji-Hoon’s Weak Hero Class 2, and more K-dramas are coming your way this April 2025. Scroll ahead to find out everything about it.

Way Back Love

Way Back Love is a fantasy romance drama that has already premiered on April 3, 2025. The series follows a storyline where two childhood friends reunite under a weird circumstance as the main character (portrayed by Kim Min-Ha) meets her old friend (played by Gong Myoung) before dying as he comes being a grim reaper. The series airs on TVING and Viki.

Karma

Karma is a thriller drama with a hint of mystery and crime that has already aired all of its 6 episodes on Netflix on April 4, 2025. The series has garnered a lot of attention and appreciation from the viewers as the storyline kept them intrigued. The plot revolves around six different characters and how they got entangled in a situation through various crimes, schemes, and more. The drama features Park Hae-Soo, Shin Min-Ah, and others in important roles. If you like a thriller series, watch it on Netflix.

Catch Your Luck

KBS1’s K-drama Catch Your Luck is a comedy drama about a wealthy building owner, his old schoolmate who also happens to be his tenant, and an ambitious man who needs money to get his son’s surgery done. How their lives clash in this drama and create chaos is all about it. Many actors are a part of this series, including Son Chang-Min, Sunwoo Jae-Duk, Ahn Yun-Hong, and more. It can be streamed on ViKi from April 14, 2025.

Crushology 101

A cute rom-com, Crushology 101, has premiered on MBC on April 11, 2025. The storyline revolves around a shy girl who remains unlucky in love until she finds herself in a love triangle with two handsome men – one is a wealthy chaebol heir, while the other is a warm-hearted visual design student. It is airing on TVING and can also be streamed on Viki.

Resident Playbook

If you have watched Hospital Playlist or Dr. Romantic, you would love Resident Playbook. The tvN spin-off of Hospital Playlist is Resident Playbook. The storyline follows the OBGYN department as they navigate their lives, careers, and romance. It began airing on April 12, 2025, on TVING and can be streamed on Netflix.

Weak Hero Class 2

After the massive success of Weak Hero Class, a sequel to the series is all set to release on Netflix on April 25, 2025. Weak Hero Class 2 will continue to explore the life of the main character from season 1, Yeon Si-Eun (played by Park Ji-Hoon), who further struggles to survive after getting into a high school that was quite rough for him. A teaser has been released, and already it has attracted a lot of attention.

The Haunted Palace

Do you like to watch fantasy historical dramas with a twist of romance in them? Then The Haunted Palace is for you. The storyline of this horror comedy drama follows a handsome government official who gets possessed by an Imoogi (a serpentine dragon). Things will start to take a different turn when the dragon realizes it has ties to the official’s first love, who also happens to be the granddaughter of a shaman. How she helps the official to get rid of his possession and how she takes care of all the other ghosts is all about the drama.

The series has already made quite a buzz, and it will air on April 18, 2025, on SBS and Netflix. The drama will feature Yook Sung-Jae and Bona in the main leads.

Heavenly Ever After

Heavenly Ever After is a romantic drama that will tug your heartstrings. The storyline follows an elderly woman who meets her husband once again after she died in heaven. Even though her husband told her she grew beautiful with time, when she reached heaven, she looked like she did before her demise. On the other hand, her husband looked like he was in his 30s. She soon discovers that she is the only one who didn’t go back to her youthful look.

The drama starring Kim Hye-Ja and Son Suk-Ku will stream on Netflix on April 19, 2025.

Queen’s House

Queen’s House is a revenge drama starring Han Eun-Jung and Seo Joon-Young. The storyline revolves around a successful woman who had everything that could be claimed as a perfect life, but loses everything overnight. Now, how far will she go to get it back is all about the drama. The KBS2 drama will premiere on April 28, 2025.

So, which K-drama are you excited for?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: How Much Will Kim Soo-Hyun Reportedly Have To Pay If Disney+ Cancels Knock-Off? Expert Weighs In

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News