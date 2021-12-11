Vicky Kaushal marrying Katrina Kaif was one of the major highlights of 2021 in the showbiz world. Speculations around the same had been rife for months now but nobody was sure until it really happened! The duo married in Six Senses Fort in Barwara in an intimate ceremony and fans has been looking for insights. Well, we got you a scoop that will leave you emotional. Scroll below for details.

The wedding festivities began on 6th December and continued till 9th night. From mehendi, haldi to pheras, everything must have been a treat to be witnessed by the guests. Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi were some of the lucky ones who were invited to the auspicious occasion!

Now, as per reports, Vicky Kaushal entered the mandap location in a vintage car. Accompanying him were his baratis including brother Sunny Kaushal and good friend Angad Bedi. The couple took pheras in a traditional ceremony.

Videos have been going viral of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal taking pheras. The duo stood in a royal mahal with crackers bursting all around. The wedding location was all lit up with a strong mantra playing in the background.

A source close to Bollywood Bubble detailed, “Right after the varmala ceremony and the entire wedding, Vicky gave a very heartfelt speech on how Katrina has changed his life and expressed his love for her. That got Katrina happily emotional and she almost teared up. It was a wonderful speech for sure”

Well, that must have been an emotional moment for Katrina Kaif, isn’t it?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina began dating in 2019. The couple kept their relationship under the wraps and there are barely any pictures of them together.

