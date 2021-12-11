Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married recently and their wedding is the hottest trending topic on social media. The couple left for Jaipur yesterday through a helicopter and is reportedly leaving for a 2-month European honeymoon. Amid all, VicKat’s new sea-face plush abode in Mumbai is making headlines and it’ll leave you spellbound looking at the location. Scroll below to see the video.

Vicky and Katrina’s fans are desperately waiting for the couple to make their first official public appearance.

Popular paparazzi, Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account and shared a video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s new sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. It is near Juhu beach and the location will leave you speechless.

Let’s take a look at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s new house here:

That’s one posh property, we must say!

Meanwhile, the video of VicKat’s under-constructed house didn’t go well with the netizens who started bashing the paparazzi for invading the privacy of the couple.

A user reacted to the video and wrote, “Tumlog ko chain nhi h har jaghe pohunch jate ho…” Another user wrote, “Likh lo bhaiyo UPSC ke exam mai aane wala hai….😂😂😂” A third user wrote, “Sad they don’t ve any privacy.. Let them njoii..” A fourth user commented, “Pagal ho rakhe ho yaar tum media waale.।।।। Jine do unhe.”

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif’s wedding post with Vicky Kaushal has over 10 million likes on Instagram. The beauty shared it with a heartfelt caption that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.🙏🏽❤️”

What are your views on VicKat’s new sea-facing house? Tell us in the comments below.

