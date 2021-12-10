Actor and Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal has penned a note for his ‘parjai ji’ Katrina Kaif and welcomed her into the Kaushal family.

Sunny posted a picture on Instagram. The picture is from Vicky’s and Katrina’s wedding, where the two lovebirds seem to be taking their ‘pheras’.

“Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09. (There is now one more space in my heart. Welcome to the family sister-in-law),” Sunny Kaushal wrote as the caption.

Other than Sunny Kaushal, Katrina’s younger sister Isabelle also shared the same picture and wrote: “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09.”

Sunny Kaushal’s brother Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on Thursday in an intimate wedding in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Vicky’s family has been in the industry (his father Sham Kaushal was a well-known stunt director), but Katrina’s “crazy family” is remarkable in the diversity of professions the mother and the siblings pursue.

Her mother, Suzanne Turquotte, started out as a lawyer, but she moved towards charitable causes and started working as a teacher trainer based out of Mount View School, Madurai, in 2015. Her first husband, Ronald Turquotte, according to Isabelle Kaif’s IMDB biography, has remarried and settled in Montreal, Canada.

