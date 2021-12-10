The Deol family of Bollywood is quite popular and have been for decades now. From Dharmendra to Sunny Deol to now Karan Deol, the Deol’s hold a special place in our hearts for their acting skills. Now, in a recent interview, cousin Abhay Deol has shared an anecdote about Sunny making his son Karan cry. Haha, it’s too hilarious to miss out on. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Karan made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and received praise for the same.

Talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Abhay Deol shared an anecdote about his cousin Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol and said, “When he was a child, of course, bhaiyya (brother) used to bring him toys every time he returned home. I remember, once it happened when he was around 8-years-old, Bhaiyya decided that ‘No, I’m not going to get him anything this time’. You know so that we don’t spoil the child. Karan cried so much that he didn’t get his toy. I still remember. He was bawling that his papa didn’t bring him anything. And papa (Sunny) was like, ‘No, you’re not gonna get something every time. We’re spoiling you’. I just happened to be there when he walked in and Karan was like ‘What did I get?’ and it was nothing.”

Adding to Abhay Deol’s anecdote, Karan Deol said, “Normally when he used to come back I used to wake up before him. I used to be excited that he got something. But I woke up and was pretty disappointed during that time.”

Karan also shared an incident from her school when he bunked school but was caught red-handed by his parents and said, “I bunked quite a bit of my fair share of classes in school. I planned it in such a way that I knew when the guard used to go on lunch break. So I knew at that moment I’ll get into my normal clothes, change out of my school uniforms and jump the gate. Take a rick and go to the barista and sit and chill with my friends. I’ve gone many a time to see films where my phone has rung once and mom once I cut it, mom twice that I understood she knows I’m not in school. So I’ve left the theatre, I’ve entered home when I see my dad standing in the corridor. I didn’t realise that even he was at home. So what happened later was not a nice experience, I was thoroughly told off.”

Haha, we have all been there. Well!

What are your thoughts on Karan Deol and Abhay Deol spilling the beans on Sunny Deol? Tell us in the comments below.

