This is the season for singing, dancing, making merry and obviously weddings. Keeping true to this spirit, Bollywood recently saw Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tie the nuptial knot in the presence of friends and family yesterday.

When their official wedding pictures made their way to social media, we couldn’t help but notice a few things, like her lehenga, the smiles on their faces and the gorgeous rock adorning her ring finger. Do you want to know how much Vicky spent on it? We are here to tell you that.

But while on it, we also decided to show you guys the wedding/engagement rings a few other Bollywood actresses got from their better halves. Not just that, we have even jotted down how much they cost. From Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty to Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and more, here’s a look at Bollywood brides & the whopping cost of their rings! Can you guess who’s will be the most expensive?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women in the world and got a ring that matched her title. Kudos to Abhishek Bachchan for getting the former Miss World a ring that not only matched her beauty but also showed just how much he adores her. He gave the actress a stunning 53-carat solitaire diamond ring, which is said to have cost him around Rs 50 lakh (Fifty Lakh) on their wedding in 2007.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Raj Kundra gifted Shilpa Shetty Kundra a really, r-e-a-l-l-y, wedding ring. The duo had a big fat Indian wedding on November 22, 2009, and was gifted a 20-carat diamond ring by her entrepreneur hubby. As per reports, this Kundra had to shell out about Rs 3 crores (Three Crore) for the accessory.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor tied the knot to Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and had a lavish wedding back. Becoming a Begum, the Nawab of Pataudi gave her a beautiful round diamond ring that is reportedly worth around Rs 75 lakhs (Seventy-Five Lakh).

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli walked down the aisle in Florence, Italy in December 2018 and it was an intimate and magical one. As per reports Virat spent around Rs 1 crore and several months before buying the actress the perfect diamond ring from an Austria-based designer.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 at Udaipur, Rajasthan and her engagement stole our hearts and definitely made a hole in Nick’s pockets. The singer gave the Bollywood actress a stunning engagement ring that features a “cushion-cut diamond set in platinum with what looks like small baguette diamonds on the sides.” As per reports, Tiffany’s diamonds took the ring cost up to Rs 2.1 crore (Two Crore and 10 Lakh).

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone married Ranveer Singh at Lake Como, Italy in 2018 and fans were truly happy. While her brilliant smile made it difficult to notice anything else, the rectangle solitaire set in a platinum ring caught our eye. As per reports, the ring reportedly cost Ranveer something between Rs 1.3 to 2.7 crore (One Crore, 30 Lakh to Two Crore, Seventy Lakh).

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor’s private wedding to Anand Ahuja in May 2018 was the talk of the town. For a couple, who is known for their fashion sense, the rock Anand gave her was perfect. Sonam got a beautiful diamond ring that cost the sneaker designer around Rs 90 lakh (Ninety Lakh).

Katrina Kaif

The newest Bollywood bride joining this list is Katrina Kaif. Katrina and Vicky Kaushal got married yesterday, December 9, 2021, in a traditional wedding ceremony at Sawai Madhopur’s Six Senses Fort Barwara. While we couldn’t take our eyes off her Sabyasachi lehenga, her diamond ring studded with a big sapphire – just like that of Lady Diana, couldn’t be hidden. As per reports, this engagement ring is said to be worth Rs 7,40,708 (Seven Lakh, Forty Thousand, Seven Hundred and eight).

Which Bollywood celebrity wedding/engagement did you like best? Let us know in the comments

