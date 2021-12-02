Urfi Javed never misses a chance to make heads turn with her public appearances. From her regular city sightings to her airport looks, fans can’t stop talking about her bold fashion style. Now, the beauty made a yet another stunning appearance in the city and netizens are trolling her for her bold sartorial outfit choice. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Agree or not, we really love Urfi’s quirky fashion sense and how she can literally pull off anything when it comes to chic outfits choices.

Urfi Javed made a stunning appearance yet again in the city where the beauty was wearing a plunging neckline backless top and paired it with matching wide-leg pants. She donned her usual makeup with nude lips and winged eyeliner and for hair, and opted for a sleek high bun with a middle parting.

Take a look at Urfi Javed’s video here:

As soon as Viral Bhayani shared Urfi’s video, fans started reacting to it. A user reacted to her video and commented, “Ya Allah is ladki ko kapde dila do 🤣.” Another user commented, “Agar aise logg dikhe toh please , donate clothes.” A third user commented, “😂😂aj parda pehn aayi be. Ghr ki window ka.” A fourth user commented, “Papa ka pant Phan kr aayi h.” A fifth user commented, “Ye bhi mota paisa deti hai lag raha hai!! Chaddar lapet k aagayi ab..”

Urfi Javed surely knows how to make an entrance and make heads turn with the same. She has been a trending topic on social media platforms and all thanks to her quirky fashion sense.

What are your thoughts on Urfi’s outfit for today? Tell us in the space below.

