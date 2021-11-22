Urfi Javed never misses a chance to turn heads with her appearance. The same thing happened a while ago when the beauty made a stunning appearance in a n*ked see-through black couture and netizens started slamming her for her bold outfit and copying Bella Hadid’s 2020 MTV VMAs outfit. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Urfi’s bold fashion choices are the reason why the actress has been making headlines lately.

Urfi Javed was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing an all-black n*ked see-through top showcasing her hourglass figure. Take a look at her picture here:

Does her outfit ring any bell to you?

Well, Urfi Javed copied Bella Hadid’s 2020 MTV VMAs outfit and netizens have been reacting to the same.

Take a look at Bella’s picture here:

Bella Hadid, who happens to be Victoria’s Secret model, is known for her chic fashion sense and bold fashion choices in the international fashion industry.

Now as soon as fans saw Urfi Javed’s airport look pictures, they started reacting to the same. A user commented, “Kapde pahnane ki jarurat kya thi🙌 itna jyada fashion hajam nahin hota”. Another user commented, “ Shameless but still better than Kangaroo Runout”. A third user commented, “Kadarshian family se insprisation lane ka natija.”

Here’s a comparison of the two:

Netizens couldn’t hold back and reacted to this post too. A user commented, “Ik no. Ki copy cat 🙄”. Another user commented, “Har masterpiece ki aik cheap copy hoti haii 😂.” A third user commented, “May be next tym she will wear nothing ,transparent ka baad yahi aata hai.”

What are your thoughts on Urfi Javed copying Bella Hadid’s outfit? Tell us in the space below.

