Dipika Kakkar rose to fame with her role in Sasural Simar Ka. The actress now enjoys massive fame on social media. Her balanced nature even landed her as a winner of Bigg Boss 12. But one person who has been there throughout her journey is her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. Unfortunately, he along with his family is now accused of treating the actress like a maid at home. Read on for details.

As most know, Dipika was earlier married to Raunak Samson in 2011 but the couple got separated after 4 years. She later fell in love with Shoaib while they were working together on Sasural Simar Ka. Since it was an inter-religion wedding, the actress reportedly even got converted and changed her name to Faiza.

Shoaib Ibrahim’s father recently got hospitalized. When he was discharged, the couple willingly gave their bedroom to him, in order to ensure his comfort. Dipika Kakar along with Shoaib shifted to their bedroom. But when a section of users came to know about it, they began slamming the husband and accusing his family of treating her like a maid.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim gave it back to trolls on their Instagram live. A fan had written, “Uski privacy le li (You have taken her privacy).” Reacting to this, the Bigg Boss 12 winner wrote, “These are the kind of messages you have been dropping to him. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

She continued, “Even in such difficult times you all are pointing out such futile things and trying to troll us. I pity you guys. My in-laws have treated me like a daughter and it’s only right that I love and care for them as my own. If for them, we have to even sleep in the car or roadside, we are ready to do it. And in case you guys are saying all this out of concern, then get lost, I don’t need such concern.”

That’s surely a kick*ss reply by Dipika Kakar. Isn’t it?

