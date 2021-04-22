Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are undoubtedly one of the most popular and adorable couples on Indian television and enjoys a massive fan following. Shoaib has shared a new video on his YouTube channel giving a home tour to all their fans of their new Mumbai abode and it’s just so beautiful, screams luxury at its peak.

Although the house isn’t done yet due to the ongoing global pandemic. Some of the stuff that they ordered couldn’t be delivered keeping in mind the current situation in the country.

But since it’s Ramadan going on, Dipika Kakar and husband Shoaib Ibrahim wanted to give their fans a sneak-peak of how they have designed their new house. The couple seemed excited in the video and explained the tiniest of details to their fans!

The couple chose white and golden as the theme for their house and have a lot of aesthetic work in the different corners of the house. It opens with a huge seating area and has white sofas all over, followed by a dining area which looks really luxurious and has Dipika’s Bigg Boss’ winning trophy.

What stole the show for us was the giant chandelier in the house. Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim kept their bedroom minimalistic with less furniture and a prayer room which looks serene.

The house also comes with a balcony with a swing and Dipika sits there and talks about the idea of installing the same at that very spot.

Take a look at the video here:

Isn’t that such a pretty house?

Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim’s Mumbai abode will definitely give you some Arabic feels as you look at the video.

What are your thoughts on Dipika & Shoaib’s new Mumbai abode? Tell us in the comments below.

