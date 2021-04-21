We are all aware of Sidharth Shukla’s inspiring journey from the reality show Bigg Boss 14 but there have been numerous reports highlighting his temperamental issues if anyone tries to cross the line with him. While his journey in Bigg Boss 13 was a memorable one, we also got to see a different side of the actor where he had struggled with his temper issues.

While the actor was a part of ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ back in 2017 opposite Rashami Desai, he made headlines for his abusive behaviour on the show.

If the reports are to be believed, Sidharth Shukla consumed substance on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak and the reason behind his aggressive behaviour was these drugs.

A source close to the show revealed to Desimartini, “Sidharth would use drugs on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak which used to further aggravate his anger issues. Apart from getting involved in verbal spats with his co-stars, Siddharth also engaged in physically abusive fights, creating a ruckus on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak, and making it pretty much impossible to carry on the shoots. When the co-stars complained about his violent behaviour, he was asked to leave the show.”

Jasmin Bhasin who was also a part of the show favoured her co-star and praised him in an interview. Kunal Verma who also happens to be his co-star on the show told TOI about his abusive behaviour and said, “There was no particular reason. Sidharth has always been like that. He is an unprofessional, maniac and a psycho. I think he needs a psychiatric treatment again. I heard he had gone to a rehab once and I think he needs to visit it again”.

What are your thoughts on Sidharth Shukla’s abusive behaviour on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak? Tell us in the comments below.

