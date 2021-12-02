As Karan Deol gears up for the release of his upcoming film Velle, the actor graced the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show, with father Sunny Deol and co-stars, Savant Singh Premi and Visshesh Tiwari. In the promo, the father-son duo can be seen recalling some good old days, on the other hand, comedian Krushna Abhishek takes a hilarious dig at Archana Puran Singh.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, the comedy film is directed by debutante Deven Munjal, also features Abhay Deol and Mouni Roy in the pivotal. Reportedly, the film is a Hindi adaptation of the 2019 Telugu movie Brochevarevarura.

The new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, sees the host asking the guests about the three things that can be uprooted from the ground. Sunny Deol starts by saying, carrots, radishes, however, before he says the third thing, someone from behind the camera shouts, ‘hand pump,’ everyone cracks up on the sets, including, Karan Deol and his Velle co-stars Savant Singh Premi and Visshesh Tiwari.

Moving forward, Kapil Sharma asks Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol if he has ever talked about his girlfriends with his father. As the young actor says yes, the host becomes curious and asks, “Aapne khud bataya hai jaa ke ya pakde gaye the (Did you tell him yourself or were you caught)?”

Not Karan, but the Ghayal star answers that leaves everyone in splits, the actor says, “Mujhe itna pata nahi tha. Jab pata chala toh main…obviously hota hai na ki humari umar mein toh sharmate sharmate hi bohot kuch kar liya tha (I did not know so much. When I came to know… When we were younger, we did a lot of things whilst being shy).”

In the promo, Sunny Deol makes fun of his dancing skills as he shows his signature step, Yaara O Yaara, saying, “Isse achcha koi dance kar sakta hai (Can anyone dance better than this)?”

Later, actor/comedian Krushna Abhishek comes on stage and congratulates Archana Puran Singh for Velle, when host Kapil Sharma corrects him saying, “Ye Toh Karan, Savant and Visshesh ki film hai,” to which Krishna responds, “Inse bada vella kaun hai (Who is more jobless than her)”

