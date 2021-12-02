Vishal Kotian was evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house in a shocking eviction. He was one of the non-VIPs who got eliminated alongside Neha Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali. Many found it unfair and wanted him back in the show. The actor is now opening about it all and his bittersweet relationship with Shamita Shetty.

Time and again, Shamita was told by outsiders to stay away from Vishal. Even her best friend Neha Bhasin and boyfriend Raqesh Bapat had the same message for her. The Mahabharat actor even passed some cheap remarks when he said ‘Raqesh ne bada hath mara hai’ and was slammed by her mother Sunanda Shetty as well.

Amidst it all, there have been claims that Vishal Kotian used Shamita Shetty to move ahead in Bigg Boss 15. Reacting to the same, the evicted contestant told HT, “I did not even get a chance to use Shamita. I was stronger than her in the game. I even told Karan Kundrra once that Shamita is a drawback in the game. I played with my mind while she played straight like an elephant.”

Just not that, Vishal Kotian even said Shamita Shetty has a lot of issues. “She has a lot of problems herself. She has OCD, she is dominating, she is very moody. But despite all this, she is my Akka and will remain so. I am sad because she never held me by the shoulder and said ‘no matter how you are, you are my brother’. Even when people criticised me in front of her, she would say ‘He is my brother but he has problems’. I wanted a brother-sister relationship for which she would have told any person criticising me ‘I will break your face if you criticise my brother’”, he added.

Vishal during the conversation even blamed Shamita for sidelining him when Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat and Rajiv Adatia entered the house!

