Bigg Boss 15 is witnessing a lot of change in equations. On one hand, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat are locking horns. Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty, on the other hand, finally seem to be bonding. Amidst it all, it is Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz who are being loved by viewers for their bond.

Fans would know, Rashami and Umar know each other from prior. They were spotted partying with Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana in the past. Many even wanted them to start dating each other. Before entering the house, Devoleena Bhattacharjee even mentioned that she would turn a cupid for them both!

In a recent episode, Rashami Desai was seen having some fun with Umar Riaz. During a sequence, Umar was seen standing in the Bigg Boss 15 kitchen. Rashami goes from behind and gives him a knee jerk in a playful way.

However, a Bigg Boss 15 viewer has claimed that Rashami Desai was inappropriately touching Umar Riaz. That seems to be a misunderstanding as the actress had her hand inside her pockets in the first place.

It all began as a user had tweeted, “Yes so true Rashami is being so touchy touchy with Umar. When your own fave is a chipku who touches Umar’s butt inappropriately you shouldn’t blame others! Reverse the gender and see the outrage if Umar touched Rashami’s butt.”

To this, a Rashami Desai fan reacted, “She is not touching his butt, her both hands are in pockets, usne usko knee jerk diya hai, guess apne yeh kabhi as a kid nahi kiya (she kicked the back of his knee, I guess you never did this as a kid). It’s just faltoo ka masti. Let them be friends and don’t bring in such things. #RashamiDesai.”

She is not touching his butt, her both hands are in pockets , usne usko knee jerk diya hai , guess apne yeh kabhi as a kid nahi kiya . It’s just faltoo ka masti . Let them be friends and don’t bring in such things . #RashamiDesai — keeping away from pigs and snakes (@Rashami34951509) November 30, 2021

Another defended, “Knee jerk tha …stop speculation”

Knee jerk tha …stop speculation — Loki Laufeyson 🏴‍☠️ (@LokiLau20853892) December 1, 2021

A fan wrote, “Wo bahar se dost h unme mjak chalta h”

Wo bahar se dost h unme mjak chalta h — Pinki (@Pinki23770696) December 1, 2021

