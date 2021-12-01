Romances booming in the Bigg Boss house is no new thing. The show has seen many contestants becoming couples like Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan and more. Bigg Boss 15 is also seeing love blossoming between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Now, Vishal Kotian has opened up about their equation.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Vishal opened up about many things happening in the BB15 house and his equation with different contestants. One of the many things we quizzed him about was whether what we are seeing between Karan and Tejasswi is real or fake. Putting all barriers down, below is all that he had to say.

In an exclusive conversation with us, when asked his views on Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Vishal Kotian said, “Unka relationship 100% real hai. Pyaar hai ya nahi yeh main nahi khel paunga kyuki pyaar itni jaldi nahi hota aur iss age mein toh nahi hota – hum college mein nahi hai.”

Further talking about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship, Vishal Kotian added, “Relation real hai, dono ek dusre ko bahot like karte hai, par haa, camera ke liye thodi bahot acting karlete hai. Kyuki woh actors hai thodi conscious hai. Camera ke samne pyaar karne ka experience actually dono ko nahi hai. Toh dono thoda bahot acting kar lete hai ki mai iss angle main aacha dhikhunga, mai iss angle main aachi dhikhungi. Yeh normal hai. Hum actor hote hi aise hai.”

The now-eliminated Bigg Boss 15 contestant continued, “Relation fake bilkul nahi hai. Teja meri sabse aachi dost hai aur Karan toh jandu admi hai, woh chaddi baddi hai mera. Unka realtionship bilkul fake nahi hai unka.” But is that all Vishal had to say about Karan, Teja and their relationship? No.

Further talking about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship, Vishal Kotian said they should make it their strength. The former Bigg Boss contestant stated, “Unki relationship ke wajah se unka game suffer kar raha hai aur agar mai wapas andaar gaya toh unn dono ko yehi bolna chahunga ki pyaar ko badnaam mat karo. Pyaar bhi karo, aur game bhi karo. Season 13 mai hi ek aisa insan tha jisne pyaar bhi kiy aaur game bhi khela. Toh woh sabse bada example hai. Apne pyaar ko strong rakho, apne pyaar ko apna weakness nahi taqat banao. Shiddat se pyaar karo, shiddat se game khelo.”

Watch Bigg Boss 15 contestant, Vishal Kotian’s interview here:

