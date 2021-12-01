India’s own billionaire and businessman Mukesh Ambani has friends in the entertainment industry too. We often spot B-town celebrities celebrating festivities with the richest family of Asia. Now, in a recent interview, the Scam 1992 actress Shreya Dhanwanthary recalled fascinating details about Antilia. Scroll below to read the scoop.

We have all read stories about Antilia and how it’s so beautiful inside out.

Shreya Dhanwanthary appeared on The Love Laugh Live Show where she had an interesting conversation with the host Mandira Bedi and revealed some interesting details about Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai house ‘Antilia’.

Shreya Dhanwanthary said, “Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who are wonderful designers, were celebrating 10 years of being in the industry and they were releasing a book that accompanies that and they had called 50 top models to grace their designs that they have done over the year. I was one of the 50. So, we were there and Amitabh Bachchan was the showstopper and I had a fantastic conversation with him.”

The Scam 1992 actress revealed that she was ‘freezing’ and said, “I was in, to put it politely, not so much clothing. They have floor managers, so we went up to the floor manager and asked, ‘Can we please raise the temperature a little?’ This is what she says: ‘Ma’am, we are very sorry but the flowers and the marble need the temperature to be a certain number.’ And I am like, ‘Oh, okay then,’ and I walk back. This doesn’t bother me in the sense that I find it fascinating when I meet people that say and do things and live a certain way that I can’t imagine.”

