Now that the Scam 1992 hype is all down let’s talk about the show’s ‘to a T’ character sketch. In this one, we talk about the leading ladies of the show. Pratik Gandhi’s Harshad Mehta did steal the limelight, but there comes a time mid-season when the show transforms into Sucheta Dalal biopic.

This is where Shreya Dhanwanthary come in with her earnest portrayal of a renowned journalist. Apart from that, we also had Anjali Barot playing the role of Harshad’s wife Jyoti Mehta in the show.

Let’s take a look at what makes them find a way to the ‘Best Of OTT’ section:

Shreya Dhanwanthary as Sucheta Dalal

Shreya Dhanwanthary played her part really well in Scam 1992. It’s said that behind every successful project, there’s a team effort. Amongst all, Shreya’s work too helped in making this drama series shine a bit more. Her portrayal of Sucheta Dalal is one of the best acts of journalists in recent times. Really a game-changing performance by Shreya.

The key to relatability in Scam 1992 lies in its simplicity. Everything from the acting to the sets, the cinematography is subtle, nothing overdone but are in the most appropriate quantities. The show, at one time, also feels like a Sucheta Dalal biopic, and that has also to do with Dhanwanthary’s flawless performance along with how layered her character was written.

Anjali Barot as Jyoti Mehta

Even though Scam 1992 revolved around Harshad Mehta’s story, Pratik Gandhi, Anjali Barot was like an anchor for the show and Harshad Mehta’s life. She played the role of Jyoti Mehta, Harshad’s wife, who was always by his side. Scam 1992 has given a significant push to Anjali’s career, and we hope to see her in more such projects.

With this character, the show‘s writers (Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey, Vaibhav Vishal & Karan Vyas) made sure to keep an intriguing contrast between the two leading ladies of the show (Shreya being the other one). Anjali Barot’s Jyoti was a sorted housewife standing tall with her husband through his ups & downs. On the other hand, Shreya Dhanwanthary’s Sucheta was an independent woman who’s outstanding at her job. Both the ladies bring in their varied perspectives about what life is to them.

There weren’t many options for choosing one favourite ‘benchmark setting’ ‘Best Of OTT’ female in Scam 1992, but the above nominated two single-handedly did the acting for a dozen of them. Choose your favourite in the poll below!

