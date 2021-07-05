Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team is super talented. No, we aren’t speaking about their acting skills, but more than that. One such multitalented person among the team is Mandar Chandwadkar aka Atmaram Bhide. Those who are following TMKOC for a very long time would be very well aware of Mandar’s singing skills.

Be it orchestra or Jagran storyline, Mandar never misses a chance to show his singing skills. He is a big fan of late SP Balasubrahmanyam and it’s clearly seen through his choice of songs in the show. Now, a couple of days ago, the actor shared a clip in which he is seen singing Balasubrahmanyam’s song at the request of director Malav Rajda.

Captioning the video on Instagram, Mandar Chandwadkar wrote, “Missing u sp bala sir… this was on demand of my director @malavrajda.” The video is viral all over social media.

Check it out below:

The video is flooded with praises from the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team. Director Malav Rajda writes, “I just love the way you sing.”Wat a performance this was,” writes Sunayana Fozdar.

Meanwhile, Mandar Chandwadkar, on the occasion of Father’s Day, was seen indulged in a fun video chat with Bhavya Gandhi. He teased Bhavya of becoming a ‘hero’ of the big screen and even confessed to missing him every single day on the shoot of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Both even exchanged wishes for Father’s Day, and Mandar said Bhavya’s late father would be very happy looking at his son’s progress in life.

For the unversed, it was back in May 2021, Bhavya lost his father due to COVID-19 complications. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, where he battled for his life on a ventilator. Bhavya had shared an emotional note for his father on Instagram post his death.

