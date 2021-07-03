If there’s one show who has been ruling the TRP charts and audiences hearts is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. On today’s episode of throwback trivia, we have got you something that we bet you didn’t have an idea about. Do y’all know, the original sketch of Amit Bhatt’s Champaklal’s character was a chain smoker?

Yes, we aren’t kidding. ‘Bapuji’ was originally sketched as a chain smoker in Taarak Mehta’s literature work.

Well, there’s barely anyone who has not seen Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah because this has been the longest-running sitcom in the world. The show enjoys a massive fan following, courtesy – the cast including Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal, Amit Bhatt’s Champaklal and Munmun Dutta’s Babitaji.

The sitcom is inspired by Taarak Mehta’s works like Duniya Ne Undha Chasma and more. Those who have followed the veteran writer’s work must be aware that he was a master in pulling off satires and the harsh realities of society. His literature has a raw depiction of the characters present around us.

Champaklal’s character in TMKOC is portrayed by Amit Bhatt and the career graph of the same has been insane. ‘Bapuji’ is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining characters in the show. We have not even seen him using cuss words in the show but the original work by Taarak Mehta had an altogether different story to tell.

Yes, you read that right. As originally sketched by Taarak Mehta, Champaklal’s character is a chain smoker. He is fond of smoking Bidis (a type of cigarette). Also, he often uses cuss words for his son Jethalal and others. Surprised, aren’t you?

What are your thoughts on Amit Bhatt’s character Champaklal being a chain smoker in the original literature work by Taarak Mehta? Tell us in the comments below.

