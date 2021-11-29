The Bigg Boss 15 house was graced with a bunch of wild card entries, early this week and looks like they have brought a whole lot of drama with them. A recent promo released by the channel shows a heated argument between wild-card Rashami Desai and Pratik Sehajpal over the division of kitchen duties. The promo seems to have irked a few people accusing Pratik of body shaming while others feel he was simply too savage in the video.

For the unversed, Rashami and Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered the Bigg Boss house this week and they have already started picking up fights with the housemates. Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh have also joined the show and looks like the makers are planning to rope in more people. Constant changes are being made in the current season owing to an unsatisfied audience and eventually, low TRPs.

In the most recent promo released on social media, Rashami Desai and Pratik Sehajpal can be seen indulging in a heated argument. The verbal fight takes off when Pratik is asked to take up a part of the cleaning duty as chopping, within itself, is not a lengthy job. Pratik instantly disagrees with the VIPs and refuses to take up the duty of cleaning the living room.

This dissent does not settle well with Rashami who lashes out at him saying, “What is there to clean the living room?”. The Uttaran actor also takes a direct dig at Pratik, calling him “bael buddhi” which further fuels the argument between the two. Pratik is quick to respond to the ‘bull brain’ comment, saying, “Main bael buddhi hu, aap to bael ho sirf”.

This comment by Pratik seems to have divided the audience as some feel his words were harsh and fat-phobic while others believe it was quite harmless. A fan wrote in the comments section, “did he just body shame @imrashamidesai ?!” while another one read, “Ab ayga mazzaa 😂 honestly supporting Rashmi but pratik that reply was Savage 🤣”. Have a look at a few.

