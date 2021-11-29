Rakhi Sawant has changed the feels of Bigg Boss 15 and how! The show has turned all about her funny antics and drama. This time, helping her up the game is husband Ritesh. The actress has locked the horns with contestant Karan Kundrra and attacked him over his past relationship with Anusha Dandekar. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

As most know, Anusha and Karan were together for almost 3 years but they broke up during the pandemic phase. The VJ has hinted on her social media multiple times, that she was cheated upon and lied to. Later, even her sister Shibani Dandekar agreed to the claims. Kundrra, on the other hand, refused to comment on the split ‘out of respect for the relationship.’

Advertisement

Yesterday, Neha Dhupia entered the Bigg Boss 15 house for some fun tasks. The contestants had to rate their competitors on certain qualities that are mentioned on placards. Karan Kundrra eagerly wanted to use the word ‘kaayar’ (coward) for Ritesh after he called his and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship ‘fake.’

Karan Kundrra said, “Ritesh came with a preconceived mudda about me and pointed fingers at me. Who ran away from his own wedding? A person who values his stocks more than his wife, for me he is a kaayar (coward).”

As the fight intensifies and the war of words begins between Karan and Ritesh, Kundrra ends up saying, “Shaadi karke bhaaga s**la, 3 saal baad aya.”

To this, Rakhi Sawant interrupted and said, “Tune saari ladkio ko dhoka diya. (You have cheated on your girlfriends) What are you talking about? Tu bhagoda hai (You are an escapist).”

Rakhi seemed to be talking about Anusha Dandekar‘s romance which has grabbed a lot of eyeballs in the past. Netizens were quick to understand that and backlash the actress for the same on social media.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss 15 updates!

Must Read: Aamir Khan & Ranbir Kapoor To Reunite After 7 Years Post PK?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube