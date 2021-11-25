Rakhi Sawant is a dancer, model and actress who has appeared in several films and reality shows like Bigg Boss. However, she is well known for her antics, controversies and entertaining statements. She is the ultimate drama queen and never feels shy to speak her mind.

Who can forget the infamous kiss with Mika Singh and launching her own political party Rashtriya Aam Party to contest the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections? She never fails to amuse people with her outrageous statements. Back in 2017, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant wanted to gift condoms to newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Talking to Filmibeat, Rakhi Sawant said, “Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma is the loveliest couple. They just stepped into their married life. I want to gift my condoms to them so that they play safe and share their feedback on the product after experiencing it. I feel my condoms are special. They are the first in the market to give so many flavours. One can enjoy their sexual life with the taste they enjoy the most. It will help the couple to enjoy for long and will give more pleasure with pressure from the dotted texture.”

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant did not stop there. She went on to share her opinion on condom commercials getting banned by the government. Sawant said, “The government did not censor condom ads by Sunny Leone or Bipasha. But as soon as the news of Rakhi Sawant’s condom ad made headlines, the government put a ban on ads between 6 am to 10 pm. Is the government scared? Do they already have a problem with the ad without even watching it that they put the blanket ban during the day?”

“If condom ads stop, everyone in India will get AIDS. Children will sleep off and they will not know what a condom is and the use of the product. Seems like the government wants Indians to get AIDS. Until children don’t see the ads, how will they know about precaution? If they feel it is unsuited for television, they should edit or censor it,” Rakhi Sawant added.

Well Rakhi choosing a career as an actress and dancer can be debatable, but she would make one hell of a comedian! What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments.

