Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage has been the talk of the town for the past few weeks now. From them being getting hitched in Rajasthan to the duo having a court marriage in Mumbai, every small deets on their wedding instantly flashes on the headlines! Well, yet again some new exciting deet about their big day has been revealed!

Check out what the next hot goss on their wedding is!

Well, now as per the later report states that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have decided to a no-phone policy for guests at their marriage. This step is said to be taken by the two to ensure that no information has been revealed to the media or the masses until the end!

The other reason that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are taking up this step is not only to maintain secrecy, but the love birds also do not want their photos and videos from the wedding to go all viral over the media and internet. It is said that to make sure that the guest in their wedding adheres to this rule, the couple has hired an agency to make sure.

According to the report from India Today, a source quoted that Vicky and Katrina have taken this strict decision to make sure that no pics are leaked without any of their knowledge and to maintain utmost privacy. It is said that no guest will be able to use their phones or any other device after a designated area in the wedding.

For the unversed, this similar strict rule was followed not only by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at their wedding but also Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had followed the same during their wedding.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was recently seen in the blockbuster film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. She will now next be seen in her upcoming film, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Whereas Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in Amazon prime video’s Sardar Udham.

