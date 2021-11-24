Even though Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been keeping silent about the rumours around them getting married, there is one actor who may have subtly confirmed their relationship. Ayushmann Khurrana is currently promoting his upcoming film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, spoke about VicKat.

For the unversed, Katrina, who just starred in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Sardhan Udham starrer Vicky, have grabbed the headlines several times in the past few months as there is a rumour around them that they will be tying the knot in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan from 7 to 12 December.

Now, adding to the uproar is Ayushmann Khurrana, who, while appearing in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, gave away a piece of big news for the Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal fans. The actor was given several female stars’ names and was asked if, in his life, he had to do ‘Ashiqui’ with them, what kind of a date would he take them out for. The first name that was given to him was Kaif.

“Listen, I can’t dance like her. I don’t know man, Katrina Kaif, but ya, Vicky (Kaushal) is a Punjabi na, so I’m sure there’s some Punjabi connect for sure,” Ayushmann Khurrana replied, making fans speculate even further about the rumours being true. This is not the first time an actor has spoken about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Once before, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also confirmed that VicKat is dating. While speaking to Zoom earlier this year, was asked which rumoured relationship in Bollywood is real. “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it,” Harshvardhan replied.

So taking into consideration what Ayushmann Khurrana and Harsh said, will the fans get to see Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tying the knot in a winter wedding? We will just have to wait to know if the rumours are true or not.

