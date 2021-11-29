The self-proclaimed critic has something or the other unusual revelation to make time and again. He is already dealing with Salman Khan legally over a defamation suit but it seems he’s unaffected. In the latest video, Kamaal R Khan has made some mind-boggling claims about the debut of actor Ranveer Singh. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

As most know, Ranveer made his big Bollywood debut opposite Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat. He played the role of Bittoo Sharma and even won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. The film was backed by Aditya Chopra’s YRF.

Advertisement

However, KRK claims that YRF did not actually launch Ranveer Singh. Instead, his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani had paid a massive sum of 20 crores to Aditya Chopra’s company to launch his son. Yes, you heard that right.

KRK was reviewing Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 when he said every debutant launched by Aditya Chopra is a super flop in his career. He added, “Bohot saare log ye bhi kehte hai ki Adi ne toh Ranveer Singh ko bhi launch kia tha, wo toh bohot bada star hai. Ji nahi, actually Ranveer Adi ke through launch hua tha. Ranveer ke baap ne 20 crore Rs diye the, tab YRF ne usko launch kia tha. (A lot of people say Adi also launched Ranveer and he’s a huge star today. But not, his father paid a massive sum of 20 crores and only then Yash Raj Films launched him)

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, KRK also bashed Bunty Aur Babli 2. He called it a story that was not even enough to be made into a film.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Antim Box Office Day 3: Aayush Sharma & Salman Khan Starrer Has A Satisfactory Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube