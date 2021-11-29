Antim – The Final Truth enjoyed a good opening weekend at the box office with Sunday showing further growth. The Mahesh Manjrekar directed film collected 7.75 crores* more on Sunday and that’s a good number as it meant continued rise in collections from Friday to Sunday.

Advertisement

The film may not be an ultimate smash hit in the making but is still seeing the best numbers of 2021 outside Sooryavanshi. The only other two films which have managed decent numbers this year are Bell Bottom and Roohi, and as of now, the film is set to go past the lifetime of both these movies in the final run. Considering the fact that Aayush Sharma is the lead in the film, this is a good enough feat. That said, the Salman Khan factor worked big time as well in giving the film a much-needed push and that has allowed single-screen theatres to be kept busy.

Advertisement

So far, the film has collected 18.75 crores* at the box office and the weekdays to come should bring in 10 crores more. Post that it would face competition from Tadap, though as of now, a lifetime in the vicinity of 35-40 crores at least is on the cards.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Vishal Dadlani Recalls How “Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Insisted That She Would Serve Food To Everyone” During A Musical Tour

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube