We know that actresses Rani Mukerji and Kajol are cousins and the most talented actresses the Bollywood industry has ever seen. The two actresses have come on screen together in the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which was Karan Johar’s megahit directorial.

Although the two actresses had a beautiful onscreen relationship, did you know they had a cold war of sorts offscreen, and that one such glimpse of that cold war was spotted on Karan’s famous talk show?! Check out to know what had happened.

It was when Kajol and Rani Mukerji had arrived on Koffee With Karan, that we got a clear gist of how things were between the two sisters off-screen. During the show, the host Karan Johar had asked Kajol if there was any onscreen role of Rani she would like to do. Kajol was quick to reply by saying ‘None’. Well, this certainly might not be the answer Rani was hoping as she responded by saying she as well wouldn’t want to do any of Kajol’s onscreen roles.

Well, it was later in Koffee With Karan season 3 back in 2011 when we got a clear view about the differences between Rani Mukerji and Kajol. In the show when Karan Johar asked Rani what would she ask Kajol if she was a journalist, the actress responded by saying “Why don’t you like me as much as I do?” leaving both of them surprised.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji is married to filmmaker Aditya Chopra and has a daughter named Adira. The actress was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, where she was starred alongside Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Whereas Kajol on the other hand has a beautiful family with actor Ajay Devgn and is a parent to two kids, Nysa Devgn and Yug Devgn. Her last onscreen appearance was in the movie Tanaji where she starred along with her husband.

