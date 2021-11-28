Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s bromance has been a topic of discussion ever since they appeared together in the film Karan Arjun. The two have had an on and off friendship in the past but have always managed to fall back together with a stronger bond. In an interview a few years back, Shah Rukh Khan had expressed his disappointment with their 2008 fight, expressing how ashamed he was of it.

For the unversed, SRK and Salman had a massive fallout at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in the year 2008. The spat got so ugly that they were on the verge of getting physical with each other. The Diwale actor even reportedly brought Salman’s ex, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan into the argument. The two reconciled a few years later and made their first public appearance in 2013 at an Iftar party.

In an interview with lifestyle magazine GQ, Shah Rukh Khan explained how he struggled to tell his kids about the situation between him and Salman Khan. He said, “I was very ashamed over the Salman issue. I hope it never happens to me again. I didn’t know how to explain it, and finally told them, ‘There are some people who just don’t get along”

Speaking about the incident itself, SRK said, “Honestly, on that day (at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party, when the two celebs fought), I had gotten up to leave. I wasn’t standing there for a scrap, verbal or otherwise. I was tired, fragile, and I snapped.”

Shah Rukh Khan had also mentioned in a conversation with Karan Johar that Salman Khan was absolutely right in his part. He expressed his inability to apologize to people and accepted that he was the one to disappoint his friends sometimes.

Shah Rukh and Salman share a very strong bond at the moment and are also preparing to appear in a film together. Salman Khan even visited SRK at Mannat when his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug case.

