Bigg Boss 15 witnessed yet another Weekend Ka Vaar where Salman Khan was seen schooling the contestants. From reminding Karan Kundrra that his career was at stake to asking the contestants to take a stand, a lot happened. But viewers witnessed a nasty fight between Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Scroll below for all the details!

The initial Weekend Ka Vaar promos witnessed Shamita break down after Devoleena called her ‘dogla.’ The duo even got into a war of words in front of special guest Ravi Kishan. But later, Salman had to get into the scenario and he schooled Bhattacharjee for her words.

It all began as Bigg Boss 15 task needed contestants to pass a slogan for a co-contestant they don’t like. Devoleena Bhattacharjee says, “Shamita hai upar se heera, par andar se hai keeda.” Shamita Shetty could be seen taken aback when she hears it.

Shamita Shetty gave it back to Devoleena Bhattacharjee as she said, “Khudko mat samajh tu sabse top, Devoleena tu hai sabse flop.” The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress got really offended at the remark and blasted at her co-contestant. “This is your attitude jo keede ki tarah nikalke aa rahi hai sabke saamne,” she responded.

As the fight intensified, Salman Khan got into the picture and said, “Devoleena since the time you have come in, you have gone after her. It feels like you have got a complex with her. It seems you are climbing on her shoulders and to be noticed right now.”

Devoleena, however, defends herself by saying it is her opinion!

Rashami Desai, who is a close friend of Bhattacharjee also tells her that her remark was wrong.

