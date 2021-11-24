Rashami Desai is grabbing a lot of eyeballs as she’s entering the Bigg Boss 15 house again. The actress received a lot of love during her stint in BB13 and is now entering as a wildcard contestant! Salman Khan even pulled her legs on the Weekend Ka Vaar. But now, her ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan is allegedly passing some cheap remarks over the same!

As most know, Rashami was in a very serious relationship with Arhaan. The duo even planned to get married to each other. However, things turned upside down when she learnt his dark secrets during Bigg Boss 13. He was already married and even had a child, which was all hidden from the actress.

During Bigg Boss 13, it was also revealed that Arhaan Khan was staying at Rashami Desai’s house while she was in the house. Owing to the same, Salman Khan mocked her during Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar and asked her if she handed over the keys to the right people this time!

To this, Rashami Desai responded that she gave the keys of her house to her mother this time! This led Arhaan Khan to go bitter. He took to her Twitter account and wrote, “Pata nahi mere alawa kis kis ke paas ghar ki chabi thi… ye toh show khatam hone ke baad hi pata chala.. Aage dekho ghar ki chabi kis kis ke paas niklengi #AisiLadki #BiggBoss15”

Arhaan Khan has allegedly deleted the tweet soon after.

Check out a screenshot of the same below:

Let’s see if Rashami Desai reacts to the remarks made by her former partner.

