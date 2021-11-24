Priyanka Chopra changed her name on her Instagram bio and it created havoc! Rumours around a divorce with Nick Jonas took over the tabloid headlines and there was no going back. Mother Madhu Chopra literally had to address the media and quash the reports. Amidst it all, a renowned astrologer is predicting the future of the star couple and below are all the details!

It remains unknown why exactly Priyanka removed her last name from her Instagram bio. But she did roast Nick Jonas recently and mentioned how her profile @priyankachopra has more followers than all the Jonas Brothers combined!

Celebrity Astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicted Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ future. He told TOI, “Their relationship isn’t like before and they’re gradually losing interest. Talking about Nick especially, they are taking time to make their relationship stronger. But it is not particularly going to head for divorce at the moment. Having said that, there seems to be a 50-50 chance that they might head for separation.”

The astrologer also predicts that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas if head for a separation, it will be an amicable one! “Their marriage will have lots of misunderstandings and this is the Kesu period so the Mahadasha of Mars from September 2021 to June 2028 will be bad. They may head for separation but it will be an amicable one,” added Panditji.

Just not that, a tarot card reader also predicted that the divorce will be initiated by Nick Jonas and chances of the marriage going rocky are after December 2023.

But which marriage doesn’t have issues, right? We’re sure that PeeCee and Nick ‘Jiju’ will get through it all!

