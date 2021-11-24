Karan Kundrra has been one of the strongest contenders ever since the beginning of Bigg Boss 15. He was way ahead with his mastermind thoughts, but it seems there’s an obstruction now. We saw how he’s falling for co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash with each day. But complications because of Vishal Kotian seem to be growing further! Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

It all came to light when Karan was discussing his feelings with his close friend Umar Riaz. He mentioned how he knows Tejasswi and Vishal make a strong team but he also tends to get possessive about it. However, time and again, he has mentioned that the last thing he would want to look on national television is insecure!

Advertisement

During last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash could be seen asking Karan Kundrra for help as she wanted to work out. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was sitting with Jay Bhanushali and Neha Bhasin and took time to get up from his seat. Owing to this, she went ahead and asked Umar Riaz to help him, but he was busy completing his house duties. Instead Vishal Kotian offered to help Tejasswi.

When Karan Kundrra saw Vishal Kotian replacing him to help Tejasswi Prakash, he lost his calm. He later had a major fallout with the actress as they spoke in private.

Karan told Tejasswi that she does not respect him. He furthermore went on to question her intentions and said, “I might be emotional, weak, strong but he’s not fu***** insecure of anyone.”

Just not that, Karan Kundrra clarified his issues and added, “You hang out with Vishal or play games with him, I don’t have a problem. But don’t let him do stuff that I do with you. My possessiveness for you can come out because of anyone. If tomorrow Shamita changes your battery, I might have a problem with her too, because I do it for you, that’s mine. Nobody else should get the chance to do it for you irrespective of whoever it is.”

When he later goes on to warn her saying he would blast when he is possessive and that’s his natural side, Tejasswi Prakash shook her head and responded, “But that’s not two people who should be together. Have you ever had this mentality with any of your ex-girlfriends? Like you do yours and I’ll do mine even if I don’t agree to it. So ultimately it will destroy our relationship.”

Well, does this mark the end of Tejasswi and Karan’s relation? Only time will tell!

Must Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Recalls Her Teacher ‘Misbehaved’ With Her: “My Family Did Not Go To The Police Station Or…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube