Woman Card has become one of the repetitively used words in the Bigg Boss 15 house, but in context with actress Tejasswi Prakash, this word seems ironic. She is never spotted in the house using this card and fought her battles boldly.

Advertisement

In fact, Tejasswi has preached and practised equality in the house. Recently, Bigg Boss had organized a press conference where Tejasswi was alleged by a reporter for using a woman card in the house. The context was her emotional breakdown during an argument. She was also called a wrong inspiration for women because she cried.

This fiasco didn’t go well with the ardent Bigg Boss 15 fans and they came on Twitter to show their support for Tejasswi Prakash against this ill remark. Fans showed their agitation against this scene and backed the actress with their support.

Advertisement

Trending

Take a look at the tweets supporting Tejasswi Prakash below:

TBH i really feel that "Girl card" ques was extremely baseless.#TejasswiPrakash cried just twice in two months n that too not to get sympathize. She's emotionally strong and fights for herself. She does what she believes and she's playing gracefully! No fakeness/sympathy! — TejasswiPrakash_FC🧜‍♀️ (@_TejaTroops_) November 23, 2021

The way Teja destroyed that reporter who said girls play "WOMEN CARD" when they cry 🔥 Crying is not gender based… if I'm emotional I'll cry 👌

Ur question is wrong, I'm offended ma'am 🌚#TejasswiPrakash #BiggBoss15 #BB15 — Priya 🦜🧜‍♀️ (@Priya_HT) November 22, 2021

How awful of calling @itsmetejasswi using Woman Card!! Are they watching some other Bigg Boss? Because from what we are seeing #Teja has never used woman care. Infact she is giving men tough time… #TejasswiParakash — Varun Sinha (@Varunteamzsquad) November 23, 2021

Bhai kya hai? Matlab bolne ke liye kuch bhii bologe? Jara hamein bhi toh batao Teja ne kab woman card khela? What nonsense !! @itsmetejasswi #TejasswiParakash — Natasha Fernandes (@Natasha15941612) November 23, 2021

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss 15 updates!

Must Read: Hina Khan Is Against Celebrities Criticizing Bigg Boss Contestants: “It Is A Very Well Edited Show, Why To Give Any Tippani?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube