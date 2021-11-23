Netizens support Tejasswi Prakash against the woman card allegation
Bigg Boss 15: Fans Come In Support Of Tejasswi Prakash! (Photo Credit: Instagram/Twitter)

Woman Card has become one of the repetitively used words in the Bigg Boss 15 house, but in context with actress Tejasswi Prakash, this word seems ironic. She is never spotted in the house using this card and fought her battles boldly.

Advertisement

In fact, Tejasswi has preached and practised equality in the house. Recently, Bigg Boss had organized a press conference where Tejasswi was alleged by a reporter for using a woman card in the house. The context was her emotional breakdown during an argument. She was also called a wrong inspiration for women because she cried.

This fiasco didn’t go well with the ardent Bigg Boss 15 fans and they came on Twitter to show their support for Tejasswi Prakash against this ill remark. Fans showed their agitation against this scene and backed the actress with their support.

Advertisement

Trending

Take a look at the tweets supporting Tejasswi Prakash below:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss 15 updates!

Must Read: Hina Khan Is Against Celebrities Criticizing Bigg Boss Contestants: “It Is A Very Well Edited Show, Why To Give Any Tippani?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out