Hina Khan is known to always stand for the right. She’s called ‘Sherni’ by her fans for a reason. We’ve seen the actress make an appearance on Bigg Boss multiple times, but never has she given her opinion on the show or the contestant on social media. Well, there’s a reason why the actress refrains from giving ‘tippani’. Scroll below for all the details.

We have seen many ex-contestant constantly tweet about BB15. Gauahar Khan, Manu Punjabi, Kamya Punjabi, Kashmera Shah, Devoleena Bhattacharjee are some of the celebrities who are always keeping up with every episode, or rather every season.

Hina Khan reacts to celebrities criticizing several contestants of Bigg Boss. She won hearts as she told Red FM 93.5, “You have to understand that you are a public figure. Aap koi tippani dete hai na kisipe, some of them have already experienced living there in the house and some of them have not. Right?”

Hina Khan continued, “So what happens na, when a contestant comes out of the Bigg Boss house after 3-4 months, they might not be able to take it. Trust me, not everyone is as strong as me or somebody else. That person might not be able to take it, like ‘shit, so much negativity and the hatred.’ So me being, somebody who is a public figure and I know what I right blindly will be followed by a million of them and they’ll write the same thing. So why will I?”

Just not that, Hina also questioned this entire act and asked why one can’t just watch Bigg Boss for just entertainment?

“Why can’t I just watch this entire season from the entertainment point of view and stop judging anybody? It is a very very very well edited show, so why to give any tippani or pass any judgement? A lot people blindly follow us and start trolling that particular person!” she added.

Hina Khan has truly won our respect after these thoughts! What about you?

