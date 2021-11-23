A few months ago Aamir Khan left everyone shocked when he announced his divorce from Kiran Rao. The two even released a joint statement of their divorce. Since then reports speculating the reason behind their divorce began making rounds.

Some even blamed Fatima Sana Sheikh as the reason behind Aamir and Kiran Rao’s divorce. Some claimed that 3 Idiots star was in an affair with the Dangal star Fatima. Now another report claimed that the superstar is gearing up for third marriage with Fatima.

The speculations claimed that Aamir Khan intends to announce his marriage after the release of his and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film, Laal Singh Chaddha, as he doesn’t want to interfere with the film’s limelight. Now the latest report from India Today rubbishes the speculations and called the reports of the superstar’s third marriage is fake.

Previously, Fatima Sana Sheikh addressed their dating rumours to a leading daily. She said, “A bunch of strangers, whom I’ve never met, are writing things about me. They don’t even know if there’s any truth to it. People reading it assume that I’m ‘not a good person’. You feel like telling that person, ‘Ask me, I’ll give you an answer. It disturbs me because I don’t want people to assume wrong things.”

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao met on the sets of Lagaan in 2001. While he played the role of a lead in the film, Kiran was an assistant director for the film. Following his divorce from his first wife Reena Dutta, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor began dating Kiran. The two got married on December 28, 2005. They also have a son, Azad Rao Khan, who was born through surrogacy in 2011.

