If the times would have been normal, we would have already met Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha 5 months ago. Thanks to the pandemic that brought things to stand still, that the film is yet to even wrap up the shoot. While we wait to see at least the first glimpse of the movie, the makers are making sure that they complete the film on time, and turns out there is a new big addition to the team.

If you have been living in a cave, Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and ensemble is an official remake of Hollywood cult classic Forrest Gump. The team has been shooting for the film for a long time and is now all set to fly down to Ladakh to shoot the war sequence that is a crucial twist point in the film. For the same, they are now bringing a special person on board and he is connected to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film. Below is all you need to know about the same.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan are planning to head to Ladakh for a month-long schedule. They are looking for a date after the COVID-19 situation in the country stabilizes. Meanwhile, to enhance the visuals and authenticity of the war sequence, the makers have roped in Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s War action director Parvez Shaikh. He will be in charge to direct the replica of the Kargil War which is said to be a part of the film.

Meanwhile, as per reports earlier, Naga Chaitanya who has replaced Vijay Sethupathi in the film will also join Aamir Khan in Ladakh to shoot for the same sequence. They will be living in a bio-bubble at The Grand Dragon hotel. They are also planning to rope in localities if the situation allows.

