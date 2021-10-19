Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan will be seen together on-screen after 12 years. The duo collaborated on Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Bebo is now talking about the journey and how her co-star has struggled during the making of the film. Scroll below for all the details.

Not just playing the lead, Aamir is also the producer of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Naga Chaitanya, Manav Vij, Mona Singh amongst others. It witnessed a lot of roadblocks with the COVID pandemic, Khan’s divorce with Kiran Rao and so much more!

Talking about it all, Kareena Kapoor Khan told PTI, “I’m extremely excited as Aamir and I are coming together after 3 Idiots and Talaash. It’s very special and we have worked very hard. Especially Aamir, he has gone through a lot. It’s a brilliant script and I’m hoping it will come on the screen the same way and everyone is going to like it.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan continued, “We finished my portions during the Covid wave in Delhi. That was the first time I went on a set amid the pandemic and we followed all the protocols. It gave me the confidence that I can actually do really well when shooting films with fewer people.”

It was during the last schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao released a joint statement confirming their divorce. Fans were devastated but the duo maintained that they will continue to be good friends.

Aamir and Kiran have been still working together on the film and continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

