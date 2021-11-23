Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s first-ever collaboration, Sooryavanshi, has done wonders at the box office. Since day 1 the film was unstoppable, and even during its third-week run, it continues to add feathers to its hat. Below is all you need to know about the film’s latest feat.

Currently, in its third week, Shetty‘s cop drama has slowed down a bit but still raking in some good numbers. As per the last official update, 17 days domestic total has come. Considering it, the gross Indian collection has gone past the 200 crore mark.

Till day 17, Sooryavanshi earned 178.60 crores nett in India. Including taxes, the gross Indian collection goes to 210.74 crores. In overseas, the film has made 53.53 crores till now. Combining all these numbers, the worldwide total stands at 264.27 crores. With the latest total, the film has climbed one ladder up by surpassing the lifetime of R Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut‘s Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

With 264.27 crores, Sooryavanshi has surpassed Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ 258 crores. It will beat Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2 (265 crores) when day 18’s number comes in.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently felicitated producer-director Rohit Shetty for the audience’s response to Sooryavanshi.

The federation also hailed Shetty for his constant support to film industry workers when the Covid-19 was raging. FWICE represents 31 unions of film and television workers.

Sooryavanshi, according to the federation, had given hope to the industry that audiences are coming back to the theatres. Shetty thanked the federation’s office-bearers and technicians associated with the film industry. The program included a cake-cutting ceremony and a grand celebration by the workers.

