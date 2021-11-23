Kartik Aaryan is basking high on success. He’s currently one of the most successful actors in B’Town with a plethora of films under his kitty. There’s no doubt that he’s a chocolate boy and any girl would want to date him. But you would be surprised to know that he had to take 37 retakes of a kissing scene! Scroll below for all the details.

It was Pyaar Ka Punchnama that marked Kartik’s debut in Bollywood. He went on to co-star with Nushrratt Bharuccha in a romantic film, Akaash Vani. But it was his third film Kaanchi: The Unbreakable where he faced issues during an intimate scene.

Kaanchi was produced and directed by Subhash Ghai. It marked the debut of Mishti aka Indrani Chakraborty. Everyone knows that the filmmaker is quite critical of his scenes and wants everything a particular way. So when Kartik Aaryan couldn’t get the kiss right, he was made to re-do it again and again, 37 times!

Kartik Aaryan himself revealed the same to Filmfare as he shared, “Maybe, Mishti deliberately kept making mistakes (laughing). Subhashji wanted a passionate kiss. I didn’t know how to kiss. I was about to ask him, ‘Sir please show me how to do it!’ I never thought a kissing scene would be such a headache. We behaved like lovers that day. Towards the end, Subhashji was happy that we finally got it.”

Well, it must have been a journey for Kartik!

Meanwhile, the actor is currently being lauded for his performance in Dhamaka. The film directed by Ram Madhvani stars Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady.

Apart from that, Kartik Aaryan has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani, Freddy with Alaya F amongst others in the pipeline.

