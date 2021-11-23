John Abraham and Akshay Kumar make one of the most lovable bro pairs on-screen. However, reportedly the things aren’t the same off the screen. It’s said that the relations between the two soured, all thanks to the box office clash in 2018.

Back in 2018, John’s Satyameva Jayate had clashed with Akshay’s Gold. Things were all good despite a clash, but reportedly it was Akshay’s indirect taunt at John that created a rift between the two. Things got worse when the duo clashed once again in 2019. That year it was Mission Mangal vs Batla House. However, seems like things are changing for good as John recently praised Akshay’s Sooryavanshi.

John Abraham was recently speaking about Satyameva Jayate 2’s trailer and songs. While talking about the songs, he lauded Sooryavanshi’s success in bringing in footfalls to theatres.

He said, “The songs are doing really well. Surprisingly, Jan Gan Mann has taken off more than I expected. My favourite song though is always going to be Meri Zindagi. Everything depends on whether you have audiences coming in and thankfully Sooryavanshi has opened the floodgates of that. So we hope audiences come in and get entertained,” reports Hindustan Times.

John Abraham even spoke about Satyameva Jayate 2’s clash with Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan’s Antim: The Real Truth. The actor shared that the clashes are bound to happen given the number of films awaiting their release. However, John has only positive things to say.

“I feel at least in the first six months, all films should have decided to give each other some space. But unfortunately, I also understand the reality that there are more films than space. If clashes are imminent, so be it. We can only wish well for others, that’s it,” the actor shared whose Satyameva Jayate 2 releases on 25th November.

