Every one of us still remembers how Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn made his debut entrance in the movie Phool Aur Kaante, where he was seen doing a split on two bikes. The movie was released in 1991 and with that Ajay has now completed 30 years working in the Bollywood industry.

The actor has given us many spectacular movies like Drishyam, Tanaji and has also led two of the most well-known franchise the Golmaal series and Singham under director Rohit Shetty. But did you know the actor had to change his name before making his debut? Let’s check out the reason.

Ajay Devgn’s real name was Vishal Devgn before he was about to make is an entrance in Bollywood, but he had to change his name to Ajay as he wanted to stand out.

Back in 2009, Ajay Devgn during a conversation with an open magazine spoke about his debut. Ajay said, “Back then, when I was being launched, there were three other Vishals debuting at the same time and I had no choice but to change my name to Ajay so I wasn’t lost in the crowd. My old friends still call me VD (yeah, I know it sounds weird) and I changed the spelling of my surname at the behest of my mother, Veena, who has asked me to do it for many years. It makes her happy.”

Celebrating his 30 years in Bollywood, Ajay said to Hindustan Times in an interview that, “It was my father’s (Veeru Devgan) dream to launch me as an actor. I was just required to focus on realising his dream. Whether I would be successful or not is a thought I didn’t toy with at that stage. I just did what I was told. No one can enter the movies planning stardom for themselves. You have to work hard and pray your destiny carries you forward. When Phool Aur Kaante became the craze it did, I was catapulted to stardom. Every daredevil youngster in the country wanted to make his way through life doing a split on two motorcycles! I was immature, young, unprepared for stardom. God, my parents’ blessings and the blessings of the industry and fans gave me the adulation a star receives.”

30 years in the Bollywood industry, the versatile actor is undoubtedly a great artist the B-town can ever find!

On the professional front, Ajay was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi where he once again appeared as Bajirao Singham in a cameo appearance. He will now next be seen in Singham 3, Golmaal 5, and MayDay!

