Netflix original Money Heist enjoys a huge fan-following across the globe for its impressive screenplay and writing. The final season of the show is currently underway and fans are extremely excited about the rest of the journey that lies ahead. In the most recent making video, the actors of the show can be seen throwing some light on the Money Heist Season 5 finale and what to expect in it.

For the unversed, Money Heist is a Spanish action-drama series which has five seasons so far. The final season is still in progress and the teaser of Season 5 Vol 2 has already been released on the internet. The first volume, which was dropped in September 2021, ended on a high note with one of the lead characters losing their life.

A new teaser was released by the makers on YouTube and this one has the actors talking about what lies ahead in Money Heist Season 5. Actor Alvaro Morte, who plays lead character, The Professor, mentioned in the video that this season will be loaded with extreme tension and “people will not be able to go to bed after watching any of these episodes” . Rodrigo de la Serna, popularly known by his character name Palermo, promised that the new season will not let the fans down as all of it is extremely powerful. Have a look at the Making The End video released recently.

A part of the new video also indicated that one of the characters is going to make a massive comeback on the show. A segment of the clip shows Ursula Corbero talking about her wish to return on the show as To

kyo even if it is in the form of a flashback. The conversation between Alex Pina and Corbero dropped the hint that the second half of Season 5 will have a small part with Tokyo. However, it is yet to be seen what happens to the rest of them as the series comes to an end.

