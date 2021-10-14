“In the last few hours, I have lost some very important people, and I am not going to let anyone else die for this heist”, assures The Professor from Money Heist (Álvaro Morte).

Advertisement

Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) is dead and the enemy, wounded yet more dangerous than ever, is still inside the Bank of Spain.

Advertisement

Today Netflix debuted the first look image and teaser for Volume 2 of Money Heist Part 5, which will be released globally on December 3rd. These are the five final episodes which will mark the end of the heist.

The Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 released in September and managed to create waves all across the globe. Having left on a cliffhanger and an emotional death, the intrigue and curiosity for part 2 is immense.

Netflix, housing Money Heist, is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with 209 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Must Read: Game Of Thrones Trivia #12: Emilia Clarke aka Daenerys Targaryen Almost Died After Suffering Two Brain Hemorrhages While Filming The Series!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube