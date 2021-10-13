Nothing can be compared to the production phase that Netflix’s Stranger Things 4 has gone through. The season 4 that has been in the making since eternity was on the floors for around the year. Not just the roadblocks created at the production level, but the outbreak of the Coronavirus across the globe also made things difficult for the team. Now that the future has started to look clear, the team is opening up about the same.

If you are aware, Stranger Things 4 will be revamping the complete show as the base now is shifting to Russia from Hawkins. Time and again, team members have hinted at the increased scale of the show that is loved across the world. Most recently it was David Harbour who compared it to Lost and appreciated the tremendous action that we are up for.

The most recent star to talk about the Millie Bobby Brown starrer Netflix show is Finn Wolfhard who plays Mike Wheeler on the show. He calls this season messed up and below is all you need to know about the same.

Stranger Things 4 star Finn Wolfhard was talking about his hit show, as per We Got This Covered. Describing working on season 4, he mentioned how they worked on the show for 300 days shooting on ground. He went on to call the season messed up.

Finn Wolfhard said, “What I can say is that we just did literally 300 days, we just finished shooting and it was Day 300. Yeah. Like, I’m so glad they still care, because, you know, if a show runs for that long, the creators stop caring. They cash in. And they really still care. The show is going to be really messed up this season.”

Stranger Things 4 is set to release in 2022. Netflix recently dropped a teaser as a part of their Tudum festival. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more

