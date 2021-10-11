Advertisement

While Netflix continues to churn out an illustrious lineup of content, the most awaited show across the globe on the OTT platform is Stranger Things Season 4. While the makers recently shared another teaser of the show as a part of the Tudum festival, the release date of the show is a mystery no one has been able to solve. Amid all of that excitement and anticipation, David Harbour has many things to say and some surprising comparisons to make.

After a successful 3 season run, the bosses at Netflix renewed Stranger Things for the 4th season. While it entered making soon after, the pandemic had different plans and the wait for the show only extended. Thanks to the Covid outbreak, the team wrapped up the show super late and there is no release date in sight yet.

Advertisement

Turns out David Harbour who plays Jim Hopper on the show has a lot to say about the fourth season and also his character that is seeing a complete change in tonality. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also what Harbour has to say exactly.

As per Comicbook, when Stranger Things 4 star David Harbour was asked about him being in a prison in Russia, he joked, “There are these storylines… one of which is me in Russia, which you’ve seen with From Russia With Love.” Harbour goes on to mention The Great Escape and Alien 3 as inspirations, explaining the “Hopper-trying-to-get-home-to-his-family angle to it.”

David Harbour added with a laugh, “I think I have the best storyline … And then you’ll see a lot more layers about Eleven and Brenner and the institution and what she went through and is going through that relates to this narrative coming back. And then there’s this new Creel House thing, which is this new element of a situation in Hawkins, which of course all relates.”

Further talking about Stranger Things, he compares the show to Lost. David Harbour says, “What we’re trying to do, as we elaborate this thing, [is] to draw it back and make sure that we don’t have an end game like, some of us thought about, that show LOST. ‘What happened to the polar bear?!’ … We’re trying to draw in, so the [elements of the story line] starts to come to a head and becomes a complete piece. Season 4 lays a lot of pipe for that.”

Calling Stranger Things 4 the deepest season out of all, David Harbour concludes, “We start to really uncover these truths that we’ve only hinted at before. promise that there’s tremendous action to it – action on a level that we’ve never done before.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Deadpool 3 Creator Is Afraid Of Talking About Ryan Reynolds Starrer: “Where’s The Sniper That’s Going To Shoot Me?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube